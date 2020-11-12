Nov. 12: Anne Arundel adds another 100 coronavirus cases, two deaths; case rate per 100,000 continues to climb

Another 100 Anne Arundel residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 13,595. Two new deaths were reported, meaning 274 county residents have now died from the virus.
The county’s average case rate continued to surge upwards, reaching 23.55 per 100,000. Maryland’s case rate is 22.82 per 100,000. Officials look to this metric as a way to measure the virus’s spread among varying populations.
Surging cases prompted County Executive Steuart Pittman to increase restrictions on social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. He also reduced bar and restaurant capacity to 25%, from 50%, and encouraged anyone eating out to use carry-out services. The county also canceled recreational sports leagues.
Maryland added 1,477 new cases in the last 24 hours; 159,900 Marylanders have now tested positive for the virus. In all, 4,112 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported statewide after 12 new fatalities were reported Thursday.
The more populated sections of Anne Arundel County continue to be virus hotspots, with Annapolis, Glen Burnie and Pasadena having some of the worst numbers of infections. Throughout the county, case rates continue to climb, with Pasadena having one of the highest rates per 100,000 at 50.83.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Thursday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 927 (1056)
- Annapolis (21403): 979 (1041)
- Annapolis (21405): 14 (21)
- Annapolis (21409): 348 (381)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 379 (463)
- Brooklyn (21225): 313 (972)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 38 (40)
- Crofton (21114): 403 (474)
- Crownsville (21032): 132 (176)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 62 (146)
- Davidsonville (21035): 98 (106)
- Deale (20751): 42 (45)
- Dunkirk (20754): 10 (100)
- Edgewater (21037): 352 (440)
- Fort Meade (20755): (82)
- Friendship (20758): 10 (10)
- Galesville (20765): 7 (9)
- Gambrills (21054): 204 (272)
- Gibson Island (21056): 4 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 879 (995)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,486 (1588)
- Hanover (21076): 425 (512)
- Harmans (21077): 12 (11)
- Harwood (20776): 43(43)
- Jessup (20794): 66 (861)
- Laurel (20724): 615 (650)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 227 (270)
- Lothian (20711): 171 (172)
- Millersville (21108): 324 (337)
- Naval Academy (21402): (38)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (52)
- Odenton (21113): 655 (683)
- Owings (20736): 0 (130)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,285 (1347)
- Riva (21140): 36 (40)
- Severn (21144): 827 (864)
- Severna Park (21146): 457 (526)
- Shady Side (20764): 51 (54)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 13 (14)
- West River (20778): 28 (28)
Capital Gazette staff writer Brooks DuBose contributed to this report.