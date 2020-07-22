Maryland has conducted a million coronavirus test as Anne Arundel County adds 43 new cases and one death

Anne Arundel County confirmed 43 new coronavirus cases and one death in the past 24 hours, state health data shows, as the state surpasses a million tests administered.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county now has 6,062 confirmed cases and 206 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
The state added 627 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths. Across Maryland at least 1,000,179 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 21,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.49%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.12%.
Statewide, 505 people are currently hospitalized with 137 patients in the ICU and 368 patients in acute care.
For this week nursing homes in Anne Arundel are reporting a total of 421 cases. Staff at these facilities have had 149 confirmed cases and residents have 272 cases with 53 deaths.
There are 607 confirmed cases — 241 staff members and 366 inmates — at correctional and detention facilities in the county. There are four confirmed inmate deaths.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Latest Coronavirus
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 522 (588)
- Annapolis (21403): 641 (673)
- Annapolis (21405): 3 (12)
- Annapolis (21409): 97 (120)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 108 (176)
- Brooklyn (21225): 125 (455)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 16 (18)
- Crofton (21114): 123 (173)
- Crownsville (21032): 52 (82)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 23 (50)
- Davidsonville (21035): 36 (38)
- Deale (20751): 15 (13)
- Dunkirk (20754): 2 (38)
- Edgewater (21037): 166 (239)
- Fort Meade (20755): (17)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 73 (130)
- Gibson Island (21056): 2 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 341 (420)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 615 (680)
- Hanover (21076): 170 (215)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 22 (20)
- Jessup (20794): 28 (602)
- Laurel (20724): 355 (366)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 66 (93)
- Lothian (20711): 100 (95)
- Millersville (21108): 114 (113)
- Naval Academy (21402): (8)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (25)
- Odenton (21113): 219 (233)
- Owings (20736): 0 (45)
- Pasadena (21122): 370 (387)
- Riva (21140): 9 (11)
- Severn (21144): 294 (306)
- Severna Park (21146): 130 (150)
- Shady Side (20764): 22 (23)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 5 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 13 (11)