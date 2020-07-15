July 15: Anne Arundel County adds 64 coronavirus cases and one death, positive test rate hits 3.82%

Anne Arundel County had 64 coronavirus cases confirmed and one death in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 756 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county now has 5,683 confirmed cases and 203 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 855,941 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 21,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.49%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.82%. The state performed a record number of tests as positive cases grew more than 700 for the second day in a row.
Statewide, 447 people are currently hospitalized with 129 patients in the ICU and 318 patients in acute care.
For this week nursing homes in Anne Arundel are reporting a total of 215 cases. Staff at these facilities have had 57 confirmed cases and residents have 158 cases with 24 deaths.
There are 604 confirmed cases — 240 staff members and 364 inmates — at correctional and detention facilities in the county. There are four confirmed inmate deaths.