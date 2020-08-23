Aug. 23: Anne Arundel County adds 44 coronavirus cases and one death as positive test rate hits 2.91%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 44 new coronavirus cases and one death Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 579 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 7,966 confirmed cases and 221 deaths. Another 10 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 104,102 confirmed cases and 3,552 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,128,794 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 21,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.13%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 2.91%.
Statewide, 407 people are currently hospitalized with 99 patients in the ICU and 308 patients in acute care.