Anne Arundel health department has issued compliance orders to 39 businesses, county confirms 48 new coronavirus cases

The Anne Arundel County Health Department has issued orders of immediate compliance for 39 businesses since July 2 following complaints about the locations not following coronavirus guidelines.
Among those warned include big names like Southwest Airlines and Domino’s Pizza as well as smaller shops like Brumwell’s Flea Market and BFL Agency, an insurance company in Parole. The warnings included a variety of violations such as lack of mask-wearing, failure to follow social distancing guidelines and improper screening of employees.
The health department only responds to reports of complaints. The order of immediate compliance does not come with a fine, though the county has established rules to fine offenders.
BFL Agency was cited for mask violations on Friday, but by Monday the office had passed another inspection, said Bill Korman, marketing director. The initial violation came from believing employees didn’t have to wear masks if spaced 6 feet apart, Korman said. Current county rules ask businesses and retail operations to wear masks at all times when potentially coming in contact with coworkers or the public.
Brumwell’s Flea Market’s warning was the result of some customers not wearing masks; the staff all wore masks, owner Bonnie Hoyas said. The following weekend, the health department returned for another inspection, and the market was 100% compliant, Hoyas said.
The violations come as Anne Arundel County has cracked down on enforcement of pandemic guidelines. Metrics have improved over the past month and officials continue to ask businesses and residents to follow these guidelines to keep infection rates low. Anne Arundel County confirmed 48 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Wednesday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 414 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county now has 7,782 confirmed cases and 219 deaths. Another 10 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 101,649 confirmed cases and 3,522 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,675,530 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 13,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.22%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 2.69%.
Statewide, 475 people are currently hospitalized with 107 patients in the ICU and 368 patients in acute care.
This week the state is reporting a total of 328 total coronavirus cases in nursing homes along with 31 total deaths. Staff at these facilities have had 125 confirmed cases and residents have 203 cases. The county is also reporting a total of four inmate deaths with 249 staff and 370 inmates infected with the coronavirus at correctional and detention facilities in the county.
The state provides this congregate living data with the caveat that facilities are removed from the list after 14 days with no new cases and no pending tests.
Below is a list of the businesses that received orders of immediate compliance. If a business owner listed thinks they received the order in error, contact The Capital at tips@capgaznews.com.
- Bonefish Grill, Gambrills, mask violation
- Ziki Japanese Steakhouse, Annapolis, mask violation
- Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market, Annapolis, mask violation
- Lowe’s, Glen Burnie, mask violation
- Maisel Brothers, Glen Burnie, mask violation
- Hibachi & Sushi Supreme Buffet, Glen Burnie, food service violation and serving buffet style.
- Graul’s Market, Annapolis, food service violation and operating a self-service salad bar.
- Pizza Boli’s, Edgewater, mask violation
- Tony’s Barber Shop, Glen Burnie, mask violation
- Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market, Annapolis, mask violation
- Southwest Airlines, BWI Airport, violating screening procedures for employees that arrive to work
- The Talent Machine, Crownsville, exceeding number of people allowed
- Fancy Nails, Glen Burnie, exceeding number of people allowed
- Marketplace Wine and Spirits, Pasadena, mask violation
- Crofton Skate Zone, Crofton, mask violation
- 7-Eleven, Annapolis, mask violation
- Quiet Waters Exxon, Annapolis, mask violation
- Kicked Up Fitness, Annapolis, mask violation
- Vape Chalet, Severn, mask violation
- Pizza Raven, Glen Burnie, mask violation
- Luckie’s Market (two complaints), Severn, mask violation
- Chaney Tire and Auto Service, Annapolis, mask violation
- Casa Della Nonna, Severn, mask violation
- Chris Furnace Branch Barber, Glen Burnie, mask violation and social distancing violation.
- Tony’s Barber Shop, Glen Burnie, mask violation
- China Wok Restaurant, Annapolis, mask violation
- Domino’s , Odenton, mask violation and social distancing violation
- Mark Todd Jewelers, Severna Park, mask violation
- Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Gambrills, mask violation and social distancing violation
- Walmart, Severn, mask violation
- Parsley’s Pub, Glen Burnie, mask violation and social distancing violation
- Brumwell’s Flea Market, Pasadena, mask violation
- Shooters Sports Bar & Grill, Severna Park, 10 p.m. curfew violation
- Sherwood Forest Boys & Girls Club Camp, Sherwood Forest, mask violation and social distancing violation
- Watergate Pointe @ Eastport Condos, Annapolis, mask violation
- Walden Country Club, Crofton, mask violation
- BFL Agency, Annapolis, mask violation
- Pete’s Cycle, Severna Park, mask violation
- Fellowship Baptist Church, Glen Burnie, mask violation
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 671 (756)
- Annapolis (21403): 768 (825)
- Annapolis (21405): 6 (14)
- Annapolis (21409): 157 (190)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 154 (229)
- Brooklyn (21225): 151 (600)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 20 (22)
- Crofton (21114): 171 (360)
- Crownsville (21032): 69 (108)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 31 (74)
- Davidsonville (21035): 42 (47)
- Deale (20751): 20 (20)
- Dunkirk (20754): 4 (55)
- Edgewater (21037): 216 (297)
- Fort Meade (20755): (33)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 101 (158)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 434 (529)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 792 (884)
- Hanover (21076): 235 (304)
- Harmans (21077): 4 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 24 (23)
- Jessup (20794): 29 (654)
- Laurel (20724): 411 (432)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 85 (114)
- Lothian (20711): 116 (121)
- Millersville (21108): 154 (157)
- Naval Academy (21402): (13)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (33)
- Odenton (21113): 332 (360)
- Owings (20736): 0 (57)
- Pasadena (21122): 549 (585)
- Riva (21140): 15 (18)
- Severn (21144): 419 (442)
- Severna Park (21146): 198 (243)
- Shady Side (20764): 30 (31)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 8 (8)
- West River (20778): 21 (20)