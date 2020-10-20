Anne Arundel records 12 deaths in two-week span, the most since June; at least 252 have died from COVID-19

Twelve Anne Arundel County residents have died of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, the most since June, as the county adds another resident’s death to the 252 total.
The uptick in deaths is troubling because the county has not seen a proportionate increase in occupied intensive care hospital beds during that same span, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said during a weekly video conference with reporters. The number of patients in intensive care beds has decreased from 16 on Oct. 6 to 11 on Monday.
COVID-19 is now the fourth leading cause of death in the county behind cancer, heart disease and cerebrovascular issues.
“All of our markers are continuing to show that we are heading in the wrong direction,” Kalyanaraman said. “And that’s particularly challenging as we are heading into the fall.”
The county added 55 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. Total cases reached 11,391, according to Maryland Health Department data. Another 12 deaths are reported as being linked to COVID-19, but a lab test was never performed.
Anne Arundel has also continued to see a steady increase in daily cases during that same period, adding about 61 per day, according to county health department data.
Across Maryland, health officials have reported 590 new coronavirus cases. The state has now confirmed 136,744 cases in all. Nine new deaths were also reported, pushing the state’s death toll to 3,904.
Maryland’s positivity rate increased slightly to 3.2% since Monday. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which uses a different metric to measure positivity rate, has the state at 2.3%.
Anne Arundel reported a 3.36% positivity rate since Tuesday. The county’s positivity rate has remained steady thanks in part to continued robust testing, Kalyanaraman said. Two weeks ago, 16,000 county residents were tested, or 2.9% of the population and 2.4% were tested last week.
Hospitalizations in Maryland have trended upwards in the last three weeks. Thirty people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, the most since Oct. 7. Overall, 464 beds are occupied by people infected with the virus, 123 of whom are in intensive care.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 841 (950)
- Annapolis (21403): 883 (938)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 288 (324)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 308 (388)
- Brooklyn (21225): 282 (803)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 29 (34)
- Crofton (21114): 348 (415)
- Crownsville (21032): 110 (151)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 50 (114)
- Davidsonville (21035): 81 (87)
- Deale (20751): 33 (33)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (92)
- Edgewater (21037): 305 (387)
- Fort Meade (20755): (61)
- Friendship (20758): 8 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 161 (221)
- Gibson Island (21056): 4 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 693 (795)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,187 (1271)
- Hanover (21076): 342 (424)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 32(32)
- Jessup (20794): 55 (777)
- Laurel (20724): 541 (568)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 165 (200)
- Lothian (20711): 166 (167)
- Millersville (21108): 250 (263)
- Naval Academy (21402): (21)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (45)
- Odenton (21113): 534 (555)
- Owings (20736): 0 (106)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,034 (1073)
- Riva (21140): 31 (34)
- Severn (21144): 658 (687)
- Severna Park (21146): 370 (433)
- Shady Side (20764): 46 (48)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 27 (27)