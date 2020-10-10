Oct. 10: Anne Arundel County adds 77 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

The Maryland Health Department reported Saturday that Anne Arundel County added 77 new coronavirus cases and no deaths. The county now has 10,732 confirmed cases.
The death toll remained at 243. Another 12 people have likely died from the virus but a lab test was not performed.
Statewide, 636 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. That brings Maryland’s total to 130,795 confirmed infections and 3,850 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March.
The state’s positivity rate is now 2.79%, according to state health department data. Johns Hopkins University, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Friday as 5.8%.
Currently, 383 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 292 in acute care.
The county health department does not update its ZIP code data on the weekend.