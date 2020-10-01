Oct. 1: Anne Arundel County adds 69 coronavirus cases, 1 death; Maryland reports no deaths, a first since March

Anne Arundel County reported 69 new coronavirus cases and one death Thursday, as the state of Maryland reported zero coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since March, state health department data shows.
Since April, state health officials have reported at least one death every day, reaching a high of 68 on April 29, before averaging in the single digits since July. Maryland has a total of 3,805 confirmed coronavirus deaths.
Anne Arundel County reported its first death on March 27. The county now has 239 new deaths. An additional 12 deaths have been attributed to the virus but a lab test was never completed.
Maryland added 785 new cases of the coronavirus — the largest one-day increase since Sept. 12 — to bring the state to 125,510 confirmed cases. Anne Arundel now has 10,186 confirmed cases.
Anne Arundel’s rate of cases per 100,000 now sits at 9.2, up from a 7.6 a six days ago, the lowest mark in all of September, but still well below the 13.4 per 100,000 reported Sept. 19. The county uses the metric to compare itself to other jurisdictions easily.
Nearby Baltimore City has a rate of 7.22 per 100,000; Baltimore County, 7.17; Montgomery County, 7.91; and Prince George’s 11.15, state data shows. Maryland reported a case rate of 8.1 per 100,000 on Tuesday.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Thursday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
