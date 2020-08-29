Aug. 29: Anne Arundel adds 74 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Anne Arundel County added 74 new coronavirus cases and three deaths since Friday, according to state health department data.
The county now has 8,264 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Of those, 226 have died and another 10 deaths were likely caused by the disease but a lab test was not completed.
On Saturday, the rolling seven-day rate of positive cases in the county was 3.24% just under the statewide rate of 3.37%. The county’s positive rate has remained above 3% for five of the last seven days.
In Maryland, officials reported another 630 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Saturday. The state’s case total now stands at 107,294 with 3,603 confirmed deaths. Another 143 deaths were likely caused by the virus.
Across the state, there are 387 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized, 281 in acute care and 106 in intensive care beds. Twenty-five people were discharged since Friday.
This story will be updated.