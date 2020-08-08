Aug. 8: Anne Arundel County adds 52 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Anne Arundel County added 52 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Saturday, according to state health data.
The county now has 7,295 confirmed cases and 213 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Maryland added 775 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths.
The state has conducted nearly 1.4 million tests and has a statewide positivity rate of 4.03%. As of Tuesday, the county’s positive cases is 3.38%.
As the county responds to the pandemic, colleges and schools are still announcing plans for the fall semester.
On Friday, the Naval Academy announced that upper-class midshipmen will return to campus this fall with a hybrid learning structure.
Junior, sophomore and senior midshipmen will be tested upon arrival, and then their movement will be restricted for two weeks. The academy will also conduct random tests of students, faculty and staff, starting on Aug. 24.
St. John’s announced in late July that the college will not resume in-person instruction, instead, students and faculty will use online learning.
After reviewing coronavirus testing as well as health and safety measurements to reduce exposure risk, the college decided to not offer in-person instruction.
Instead, the college will rely on Microsoft Teams and Zoom for classes, group meetings and more individual time, said St. John’s spokesperson Michael O’Connor in an email.
Other Maryland colleges and universities announced fall plans, some deciding to use a hybrid model of both online and in-person, like Coppin State and Towson University, while others will remain remote like Johns Hopkins University and Loyola University of Maryland.
Anne Arundel County no longer updating test results by ZIP Code on the weekends.