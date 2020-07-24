Annapolis Community Enrichment Camps suspended indefinitely after camper tests positive for coronavirus, MD has highest case count since May 30.

The Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department has indefinitely suspended its Community Enrichment Camps after a camper tested positive for coronavirus, the department announced Friday.
Officials sent campers home July 14 when a parent of a camper told staff he had symptoms of the virus, said Dana Strotman, recreation and parks spokesperson. A letter was sent home with each camper and parents and guardians were notified by phone, Strotman said. The parent later tested positive for the virus.
This week, a camper tested positive for the virus and additional letters were sent home, she said.
The county health department is working with city officials and the camper’s family to conduct contact tracing. The name of the camper was not disclosed due to privacy laws.
In total, 25 camp staff members, including counselors and bus drivers, have been required to quarantine per CDC guidelines and all have been tested, Strotman said. They will be quarantined until Wednesday.
Strotman said it is unclear how many campers have quarantined but they must have clearance from a physician to return to camp.
The City of Annapolis started the six-week-long camps on June 29 using health guidelines set out by the county health department, including strict mask-use and social distancing protocols, according to a department news release.
Camp groups were limited to eight children and a staff member. They began their day at the Stanton Community Center before being transported to Collison Field at Truxtun Park, according to a department release. The Stanton Center, buses and Collison Field House have undergone a cleaning per health guidelines, Strotman said.
The camps, which were expected to end Aug. 7, could run further into the month once they are restarted, she said.
Specialty camps at Truxtun Park are unaffected because they are separate from the enrichment camps and have different staff. Those camps operate a week at a time.
Daily coronavirus case numbers
Anne Arundel County reported 85 new coronavirus cases Friday, the first time since early June the county has reported more than 80 cases in consecutive days, Maryland Health Department data shows. Maryland reported 930 new cases, the most in a single day since May 30.
There are now 6,229 total coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel County with 206 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Another eight deaths have been attributed to the virus but haven’t been confirmed by a lab test. There have been 65,577 tests conducted county-wide. The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate rose slightly to 4.33%.
The 167 cases reported between Thursday and Friday is the first time since June 1 and 2 that more than 160 new cases were confirmed within 48 hours. Maryland officials reported an 11th straight day of more than 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Anne Arundel County officials announced new restrictions on restaurants and bars, limiting food-court style facilities to carryout and capping social gathering crowds this week to mitigate the resurgence of the coronavirus in the county. The changes go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
Under the new restrictions, bars, restaurants and other food-service establishments must stop all indoor services at 10 p.m.
The order also establishes an indoor social gathering limit of 25 people and an outdoor social gathering cap of 50 people. The order defines “social gatherings” as parties, cookouts, concerts or performances, parades, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, and other gatherings that are not associated with operating or patronizing a business.
The City of Annapolis will remain in lockstep with Anne Arundel County, adopting Pittman’s directive, said city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson.
Of the 1,040,442 tests conducted statewide, 722,584 were negative. There have 81,766 positive cases confirmed, state data shows. The state’s positivity rate is now 4.69%.
Twelve new deaths were reported in the state Friday, pushing Maryland’s death toll to 3,281. An additional 129 people reportedly died from COVID-19 but a lab test was not completed.
Hospitalizations have also continued to rise. There are 533 people with coronavirus currently in hospital beds in Maryland, 143 of which are in intensive care beds, an increase of five since Thursday.
In Anne Arundel County, there are 45 hospitalizations for COVID-19, 34 in acute care beds and 11 in ICU beds.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
Annapolis (21401): 545 (600)
Annapolis (21403): 646 (677)
Annapolis (21405): 5 (12)
Annapolis (21409): 107 (124)
Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
Arnold (21012): 116 (183)
Brooklyn (21225): 133 (459)
BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
Churchton (20733): 17 (19)
Crofton (21114): 128 (178)
Crownsville (21032): 54 (84)
Curtis Bay (21226): 24 (51)
Davidsonville (21035): 36 (40)
Deale (20751): 15 (14)
Dunkirk (20754): 2 (39)
Edgewater (21037): 172 (245)
Fort Meade (20755): (18)
Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
Gambrills (21054): 77 (132)
Gibson Island (21056): 2 (N/A)
Glen Burnie (21060): 355 (434)
Glen Burnie (21061): 637 (693)
Hanover (21076): 175 (222)
Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
Harwood (20776): 22(20)
Jessup (20794): 29 (604)
Laurel (20724): 360 (370)
Linthicum Heights (21090): 70 (94)
Lothian (20711): 101 (95)
Millersville (21108): 114 (113)
Naval Academy (21402): (8)
North Beach (20714): 2 (25)
Odenton (21113): 232 (240)
Owings (20736): 0 (45)
Pasadena (21122): 390 (403)
Riva (21140): 12 (14)
Severn (21144): 306 (310)
Severna Park (21146): 138 (154)
Shady Side (20764): 22 (23)
Tracys Landing (20779): 5 (N/A)
West River (20778): 13 (11)
Latest Coronavirus
Capital reporter Olivia Sanchez contributed to this story.