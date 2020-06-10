First look at coronavirus in Annapolis finds 722 cases, 13 deaths and a staggering toll on Hispanic population

Months into the effort to track coronavirus cases, the Anne Arundel County Health Department released its first data specific to the city of Annapolis on Wednesday. The findings show a stark picture of who is getting sick.
There have been 722 confirmed cases and 13 deaths in Annapolis as of Friday, and a staggeringly disproportionate number of those infected by the virus are Hispanic city residents.
Nearly 70% — 273 cases of the 408 cases for which race and ethnicity are known — are Hispanic or Latino, despite making up just 20% of the city’s population as of 2019.
A number of the cases who identify as Hispanic or Latino appear to be family members or household contacts because they share the same address and last names, said Krystle Coldiron, director of the health department’s Office of Assessment and Planning.
“This could mean that our contact tracing and case management efforts are working and allowing us to test more people with exposure and isolate cases faster,” Coldiron said.
Hispanic communities often have multiple families living together in one house or an apartment. Those family members tend to work service jobs that make them leave their homes and increase the risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The highly contagious virus can then spread rapidly throughout neighborhoods.
The data further confirms the disparate impact the virus has had on different demographic groups in the city, said Tatiana Klein, vice president of the board for Center of Help. Her organization is one of many that have provided food, rent assistance and other resources to Hispanic families.
Klein said that while case numbers may be alarming, the issue has been made worse because some workers — many of whom work service jobs — are unable to access unemployment or healthcare benefits.
“That is the crisis," she said. “The families are behind on their bills ... They’re stressed out. They want to go to work no matter what.”
While 22% of the city is black, only 16%, or 65 coronavirus cases, have been identified as black.
Whites account for 52 cases, or 13%, but make up 62% of Annapolis’s population.
Eighteen cases are listed as other and race is unknown or missing for 314 cases.
If race or ethnicity is unknown, it means that either the information was not captured from the lab or in an interview with a contact tracer interview or their race and ethnicity status is not clear, Coldiron said.
Mayor Gavin Buckley said he was grateful for the new data but called it “troubling.”
“The Hispanic community is being hit hard. But now that we have the numbers, we can know where to put our resources. That is key to slowing the spread,” he said. He credited the city’s new Hispanic liaison, Laura Gutierrez, and Joe Hudson, Hispanic liaison for Annapolis police for their efforts in those communities.
“We are glad that the contact tracing efforts have pointed to this information and we hope residents continue to cooperate with Department of Health officials.”
Anne Arundel County added 39 coronavirus cases and four deaths Wednesday, while Maryland added 561 new confirmed cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
As of Wednesday the county now has 4,348 cases and 181 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Cases in Annapolis make up about 16% of county total, according to the new data released Wednesday.
The statewide case total is 59,465 and 2,719 have died.
More available testing capacity can partially explain the increase in cases, Coldiron said. For example, about 137 people were testing Monday at a walk-up site in the city. A shortage of tests had limited previous testing sites to around 40.
For weeks, the county has been releasing daily updates of new coronavirus cases broken down by ZIP code but officials had resisted calls to release city-specific data citing privacy concerns.
The two ZIP codes that cover the city — 21401 and 21403 ― have consistently been among those with the most cases in the county. Though they are an inexact representation of the city as they both stretch beyond the city limits. As of Wednesday, those two ZIP codes had 374 and 495 confirmed cases, respectively, according to county health department data. They account for about 20% of all the county’s cases.
Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Simmons has said data that shows where cases are concentrated in the city would help his office direct resources where they need to go.
The number of patients currently hospitalized across Maryland has dropped each day for two straight weeks, with 955 hospitalizations reported Wednesday, 15 fewer than the day before.
Statewide, health workers have conducted a total of 451,967 tests and 325,177 tests came back negative, bringing the state’s rate of positive cases to 7.24%. Anne Arundel County’s daily rate of positive tests is 7.07%.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Latest Coronavirus
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 374 (439)
- Annapolis (21403): 495 (514)
- Annapolis (21405): 2 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 58 (69)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 60 (134)
- Brooklyn (21225): 93 (331)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 13 (15)
- Crofton (21114): 80 (117)
- Crownsville (21032): 43 (73)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 14 (38)
- Davidsonville (21035): 14 (18)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (20)
- Edgewater (21037): 112 (174)
- Fort Meade (20755): (11)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 59 (112)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 250 (322)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 441 (490)
- Hanover (21076): 122 (145)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 16(17)
- Jessup (20794): 22 (319)
- Laurel (20724): 306 (318)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 47 (72)
- Lothian (20711): 74 (72)
- Millersville (21108): 75 (76)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (18)
- Odenton (21113): 151 (157)
- Owings (20736): 0 (34)
- Pasadena (21122): 252 (264)
- Riva (21140): 4 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 209 (215)
- Severna Park (21146): 71 (88)
- Shady Side (20764): 20 (19)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 4 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 9 (8)