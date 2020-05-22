May 22: Anne Arundel adds 75 coronavirus cases and two deaths as statewide hospitalizations dip

Anne Arundel county added 75 coronavirus cases and reported two new deaths Friday, Maryland Health Department data shows.
The county now has 3,207 confirmed cases and 141 deaths. Eight more people have reportedly died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus but the cause has not been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Maryland added 893 new cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state now has 44,424 confirmed cases and 2,092 people have died. Another 115 deaths have been reported as probable but have not been confirmed by lab testing.
Statewide hospitalizations dropped by 45 since Thursday; 1,329 ICU and acute beds remain in use.
The number of negative test results surpassed 183,000 as the state continues to bolster its testing capacity. Gov. Larry Hogan announced 17 drive-thru testing sites at CVS stores will open Friday with more opening at Walmarts and Rite-Aids
