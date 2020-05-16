May 16: Coronavirus kills 5 more Anne Arundel residents, cases rise 49

Anne Arundel County has added 49 more coronavirus cases and five more residents have died.
The county now has 2,801 cases and 133 deaths, according to the state health department. Eight more people may have died from the virus, but a lab test was never performed.
Maryland saw an increase of 982 coronavirus cases with a total of 37,968 confirmed cases, according to state officials.
State officials have said 1,500 people are currently hospitalized across Maryland.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County (as of Saturday). This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
Annapolis (21401): 230 (262)
Annapolis (21403): 298 (292)
Annapolis (21405): 2 (N/A)
Annapolis (21409): 44 (58)
Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
Arnold (21012): 47 (118)
Brooklyn (21225): 70 (198)
BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
Churchton (20733): 9 (13)
Crofton (21114): 58 (92)
Crownsville (21032): 26 (50)
Curtis Bay (21226): 10 (22)
Davidsonville (21035): 7 (10)
Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
Dunkirk (20754): 1 (16)
Edgewater (21037): 72 (99)
Fort Meade (20755): (10)
Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
Gambrills (21054): 38 (85)
Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
Glen Burnie (21060): 151 (179)
Glen Burnie (21061): 278 (307)
Hanover (21076): 77 (93)
Harmans (21077): 2 (N/A)
Harwood (20776): 7 (N/A)
Jessup (20794): 20 (174)
Laurel (20724): 194 (212)
Linthicum Heights (21090): 30 (58)
Lothian (20711): 39 (38)
Millersville (21108): 54 (59)
Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
North Beach (20714): 2 (12)
Odenton (21113): 81 (89)
Owings (20736): 0 (24)
Pasadena (21122): 169 (181)
Riva (21140): 3 (N/A)
Severn (21144): 126 (133)
Severna Park (21146): 56 (71)
Shady Side (20764): 18 (19)
Tracys Landing (20779): 2 (N/A)
Latest Coronavirus
West River (20778): 8 (N/A)