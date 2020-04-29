April 29: Five more die in Anne Arundel, 91 new coronavirus cases after two-day dip

After a two-day dip in the number of newly reported coronavirus cases, Anne Arundel County saw a spike Wednesday with 91 new cases and an additional five deaths, according to state health department data.
The county now has 1,662 confirmed cases of the disease and 75 confirmed deaths. Officials believe another eight people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, but a lab test was never administered.
Wednesday’s new cases were the third-most for a 24-hour span since the pandemic began. It follows a two-day dip in reported cases between Monday and Tuesday when a combined 61 were reported, the lowest such total since April 5 and 6 when a combined 51 cases were added.
In Maryland, deaths from the coronavirus reached 985 Wednesday. At least 20,849 cases have been confirmed. Another 93 deaths have been reported as probable.
State health department data on Wednesday showed 387 of the county’s 1,662 cases are concentrated in Anne Arundel nursing homes. There have been 52 confirmed deaths in those facilities, more than half of all the county’s deaths.
On Tuesday night, the Anne Arundel County Health Department began releasing the number of cases and deaths at nursing homes in the county after declining to do so. The change came at the direction of the state health department.
Most deaths have occurred at FutureCare Chesapeake in Arnold, where 16 people have died and another 71 have been infected, county data shows. State data Wednesday shows the number of cases has jumped to 94.
This story will be updated.