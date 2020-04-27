April 27: Anne Arundel County adds 34 coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths bring the confirmed total to 66

Three Anne Arundel County residents have died from the new coronavirus since Sunday, state health department data shows.
State officials revealed health department data Monday that showed a total of 66 county residents have now died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Officials suspect another 8 have died but were not tested.
The county has reported at least 1,544 cases as of Monday — a 2.25% increase — after adding 34 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span.
This is the second time in under a week that newly reported cases were below 35. Since Thursday, when the county reported its highest single-day total of 104, it had averaged 75 new cases per day.
Since the first Anne Arundel case was reported on March 16, about 36 new cases have been added per day.
Maryland has confirmed 19,487 cases of COVID-19 in total and at least 858 people have died due to the disease, Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said.
Another 87 people are listed as probable deaths, meaning they likely died of the coronavirus though a test has not confirmed it.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this story.