April 21: Anne Arundel at 1,157 coronavirus cases; Maryland experiences deadliest day

Confirmed coronavirus deaths in Anne Arundel County rose to 45 Tuesday as Maryland experienced its deadliest single-day death toll with 68 new victims.
Another seven deaths in the county have been reported as probable, meaning they are attributed to the virus but haven’t been confirmed by a lab test.
Maryland’s death toll is 584. Another 68 deaths are probable.
Anne Arundel added 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus since Monday, pushing the county’s total to 1,157.
Maryland is now reporting 14,193 confirmed cases.
The Maryland Health Department began reporting new hospitalization numbers including those currently hospitalized, 1,433; those in acute care and intensive care, 907 and 526, respectively; and those ever hospitalized, 3,158.
