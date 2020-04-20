More than 130 people tested at Annapolis coronavirus walk-up site, Glen Burnie first ZIP code to reach 100 cases

More than 130 people were tested for the novel coronavirus Monday at a walk-up testing site at Parole Health Center, an Anne Arundel Health Department spokeswoman said.
The 134 tests that were administered far exceeded expectations because only about 20 people called ahead to be screened and make an appointment, said department spokeswoman Elin Jones said.
“The proof is in the turnout. I’ve been screaming for testing capability in the city for a long time. We have a great partner in the county, and they’ve finally had the resources to bring us (testing),” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “On our first effort, it sounds like it was the highest turnout one-day event they’ve done.”
Monday’s tests were given out as the county hit 1,098 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 42 deaths and six more probable. Maryland has added 854 cases since Sunday and now has 13,684 cases. The state has 516 COVID-19 deaths with another 66 listed as probable.
Those who did not call ahead were screened on-site by health department staff. All of those tested had symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and results will be available within three days, Jones said.
The walk-up site is the first testing location in the city and the first in the county to provide such services. The county also provides by-appointment testing at two drive-thru testing sites, one in Glen Burnie and the other the health department building in Annapolis.
The next testing site in the city is scheduled for next Monday near the Harbour House and Eastport Terrace apartment complexes, city spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson said.
Buckley credited Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Simmons and his department for rising to the challenge of bringing testing to city residents who need it.
“Today we tripled expectation and that shows that there is a strong demand," Simmons said. "Going forward, we will continue working with the Department of Health to schedule more of these pop-up events in order to meet that demand.”
If there was a time to test Simmons’ department, it was during a pandemic "and they have passed the test with flying colors,” Buckley said.
The walk-up site came online the same day Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state had secured more than 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea.
Hogan said the tests represent “an exponential, game-changing step forward on our large-scale testing initiative.”
The governor praised several high-level state officials who were part of the negotiations and also singled out his wife, Yumi Hogan, who was involved in securing the deal, making calls to the South Korean ambassador.
“Most importantly, I want to thank Maryland’s first lady, my wife, Yumi. She truly is a champion of this Operation Enduring Freedom,” Hogan said.
Anne Arundel approaches 1,100 positives
After passing 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, Anne Arundel County added 51 new cases and two deaths Monday.
The county added 81 cases and six residents died of the virus between Saturday and Sunday.
Glen Burnie’s 21061 ZIP code became the first in the county to reach 100 cases, Anne Arundel Health Department data shows. Across its two zip codes, the north county community now has 154 cases.
Annapolis’s five ZIP codes have a combined 172 cases; 21401 has 83 and 21403, 62.
Anne Arundel is the fifth Maryland jurisdiction to surpass 1,000 cases.
Prince George’s County leads all counties with 3,583. Montgomery County has 2,647. Baltimore City and Baltimore County have 1,511 and 1,875 cases, respectively.
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County (as of Monday). This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics:
- Annapolis (21401): 83 (97)
- Annapolis (21403): 62 (58)
- Annapolis (21409): 22 (24)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 25 (65)
- Brooklyn (21225): 18 (68)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 5 (N/A)
- Crofton (21114): 27 (47)
- Crownsville (21032): 10 (21)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 4 (N/A)
- Davidsonville (21035): 4 (N/A)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 0 (10)
- Edgewater (21037): 25 (41)
- Fort George G. Meade (20755): N/A (N/A)
- Friendship (20758): 0 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 25 (46)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 54 (55)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 100 (100)
- Hanover (21076): 40 (48)
- Harmans (21077): 1 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 1 (N/A)
- Jessup (20794): 8 (69)
- Laurel (20724): 50 (55)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 10 (24)
- Lothian (20711): 11 (11)
- Millersville (21108): 24 (28)
- Naval Academy (21402): 2 (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (9)
- Odenton (21113): 36 (39)
- Owings (20736): 0 (9)
- Pasadena (21122): 84 (79)
- Riva (21140): 2 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 42 (45)
- Severna Park (21146): 28 (36)
- Shady Side (20764): 13 (12)
- Sherwood Forest (21405): 3 (N/A)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 0 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 0 (N/A)
Baltimore Sun reporters Luke Broadwater and Pam Wood contributed to this story.