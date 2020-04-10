April 10: Anne Arundel County coronavirus deaths hit 16, doubling since Tuesday; 49 new cases added

Anne Arundel County added 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday and now has a total of 554 cases, according to new data from the state health department.
The county saw a 50% increase in total cases since Monday.
State officials also reported four new deaths in the county. Total deaths are now at 16 and have doubled since Tuesday.
Maryland added 783 cases and 33 deaths Friday. The state now has 6,968 confirmed cases and 171 deaths.
The Anne Arundel County Health Department added 32 cases to its daily ZIP code map Friday and now has ZIP code data for 458 of the 554 known cases. That leaves 96 cases, or 17% of county’s cumulative total that are missing from the map.
County officials have previously said the discrepancy is due to is a lag between the information they receive from the state and the data they publish each day. Friday’s report included the disclaimer: “The data in this report is preliminary and subject to change.”
Since Monday, when the health department first published the map, cases across Annapolis ZIP codes — 21401, 21402, 21403, 21405 and 21409 — have increased from 59 to 81, a 37% jump.
Pasadena, which has consistently reported the most cases in a single ZIP code, has seen cases increase 53% between Monday and Friday.
Glen Burnie, which encompasses two ZIP codes — 21060 and 21061, has seen its case total rise from 42 to 68 this week, a 62% increase.
Other ZIP codes, like Laurel and Hanover, saw nearly 50% increases in their cases totals, 16 to 28 and 17 to 29, respectively in the last five days. Some areas saw more modest gains of between three and eight cases.
More than a dozen ZIP codes still have less than 10 cases. BWI Airport, Dunkirk, Friendship, Gibson Island, Tracys Landing and West River have zero cases.