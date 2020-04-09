Anne Arundel County adds 39 coronavirus cases a day after historic spike, death total at 12

A day after Anne Arundel County saw its largest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, the county reported 39 new cases Thursday bringing the total confirmed cases to 505.
On Wednesday, Anne Arundel cases jumped by 25%, according to state health department data. The surge was attributed to a backlog of tests from last month that were cleared as well as an uptick in new testing.
The Maryland Health Department also announced one death in the county, bringing the total to 12.
The county is now the fifth jurisdiction to surpass the 500-case mark.
There are now 6,185 cases in Maryland after the state added 656 cases since Wednesday. The number of statewide deaths is 138.
Testing volume has begun to ramp up in recent days and will continue, Anne Arundel Health Officer Nilesh Kalynaraman said Thursday during the county’s twice-weekly news media call.
For example, 90 tests have been completed so far at drive-thru testing sites in Glen Burnie and the Anne Arundel Medical Center, he said, and roughly that many will be done in the next few days. And even more testing is being done at other locations in the county, he said.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, who was also part call, said county and city have the capability to do more widespread testing if they were given resources from the federal government.
He compared the level of testing in the United States to that of other European countries.
“If you compare that to what we’re doing, it’s abysmal what we’re doing in the country, and it’s not our fault. It’s our federal partner’s fault,” Buckley said. “We’re not going to get our communities and municipalities back on (their) feet until we can do mass testing. Nobody seems to be putting the pressure on the federal government. ... There’s no strategy coming down to us.”
A request for comment from the White House was not returned.
Maryland released information about the race of confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time Thursday, reporting that 42.7% of those infected whose race was known were black, 31.9% were white and 11.8% were Asian or another race.
Race data is not available for nearly 22% of Maryland’s now 6,185 confirmed cases.
Anne Arundel County’s race information has not yet been released and the county health department is still trying to find a way to release that data despite less than half the confirmed cases having race information attached to them, Kalynaraman said.
“We know there are inequities in the way that this virus is affecting people. And, and we know that health care access is also distributed in inequitable ways," County Executive Steuart Pittman said Thursday.
Pittman said he and Kalyanaraman would be looking at how to track similar inequities in the county and finding ways to address them.
In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan noted the “troubling disparities” in the statewide data. About 30% of Maryland’s overall population is black, compared to nearly 60% white, according to U.S. Census data.
Kalyanaraman’s office released an updated map Thursday afternoon of where the county’s cases are based on ZIP code.
Anne Arundel County was the first in the state to release a map of this kind, Pittman said, and he expects other counties to follow Kalyanaraman’s lead in information sharing.
“I think you’ll see other counties following our lead in the next couple of weeks," he said. "And I know that the state was impressed by what we did and has asked us to help advise other counties and how to put that information together.”
The Annapolis area — including Sherwood Forest, the Naval Academy and Eastport — still has the most cases in the county with 77. Pasadena has the most cases for a single ZIP code with 48.
There are 61 cases in Glen Burnie’s two ZIP codes.
The health department has added about 20 to 40 cases each day since the map was first published on Monday.
Thursday’s map accounts for 426 of the 505 cases. The 79-case discrepancy comes from a lag in information sharing between the state and county that officials expect to shrink.
Meanwhile, the county is continuing to tweak how it presents the data each day.
For example, on Wednesday the health department removed cases from “congregate facilities” like prisons and nursing homes and stopped reporting cases from Fort Meade. The health officer said he was still working on ways to present those cases without revealing information that might identify patients.
Fort Meade, a military base with about 10,000 residents, had reported six cases.
Thursday’s map no longer showed the names of certain towns or communities, but rather just the ZIP code.
Some areas, like the southern part of the county, have been so far spared from high case numbers. Lothian (20711), Deale (20751) and Shady Side (20764) have five cases each. No other zip code south of Edgewater (21037) has more than two and several, including West River (20778), Dunkirk (20754), Tracys Landing(20779), Owings (20736) and Friendship (20758), have zero.
While that is a good sign, practices like limiting trips into the public and social distancing are still necessary, Kalyanaraman said.
“When you have some low numbers, hopefully, it’s because you are doing the right things and continuing to do them and, if not, consider yourself lucky, and it’s time to start right now because we see that this isn’t sparing anybody or any place at this point.”
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases by ZIP code in the county (as of Thursday):
- Annapolis (21401): 39
- Annapolis (21403): 22
- Annapolis (21409): 9
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0
- Arnold (21012): 15
- Brooklyn (21225): 11
- BWI Airport (21240): N/A
- Churchton (20733): 2
- Crofton (21114): 16
- Crownsville (21032): 4
- Curtis Bay (21226): 2
- Davidsonville (21035): 2
- Deale (20751): 5
- Dunkirk (20754): 0
- Edgewater (21037): 16
- Fort George G. Meade (20755): N/A
- Friendship (20758): 0
- Galesville (20765): N/A
- Gambrills (21054): 13
- Gibson Island (21056): 0
- Glen Burnie (21060): 25
- Glen Burnie (21061): 36
- Hanover (21076): 28
- Harmans (21077): 1
- Harwood (20776): 1
- Jessup (20794): 4
- Laurel (20724): 27
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 6
- Lothian (20711): 5
- Millersville (21108): 13
- Naval Academy (21402): 2
- North Beach (20714): 1
- Odenton (21113): 20
- Owings (20736): 0
- Pasadena (21122): 48
- Riva (21140): 1
- Severn (21144): 24
- Severna Park (21146): 18
- Shady Side (20764): 5
- Sherwood Forest (21405): 2
- Tracys Landing (20779): 0
- West River (20778): 0
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this story.