Oct. 30: Anne Arundel adds 75 coronavirus cases and one death; Maryland’s positivity rate is 3.71%

Anne Arundel County added 75 new coronavirus cases and one new death from the virus Friday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
Since March, at least 12,115 residents have been infected with the virus, and at least 263 residents have died. Another 12 residents are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 927 more residents have fallen ill with the virus and 10 more people have died. The additional test data reported Friday brings the statewide rolling seven-day positivity rate is now 3.71%
The total number of infections across the state since March is now 144,314 and at least 3,990 residents have died.
This story will be updated.