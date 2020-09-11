Sept. 11: Anne Arundel adds 45 coronavirus cases, but none in reopened private schools. Postivity test rate at 4.26%

After two weeks of in-person classes for private schools in Anne Arundel County, the health department said Friday it has gotten no reports of coronavirus outbreaks.
The department approved reopening plans for more than 20 private schools, which included social distancing, masks requirements and reporting on any outbreaks.
County public schools, meanwhile, have wrapped up their first week under a hybrid system, with almost all students learning online.
The county confirmed 45 new coronavirus cases and no deaths Friday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 646 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths.
People ages 20 to 29 make up 24% of new coronavirus cases over the past four weeks while 47% of COVID-19 deaths are contributed to those 70 to 79 years old. People in their 30s and 40s made up nearly 20% of new cases but no new deaths. Around 27% of deaths reported in the past four weeks were people in their 80s.
Numbers released Friday morning show the county now has 8,986 confirmed cases and 230 deaths. Another 11 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 114,724 confirmed cases and 3,685 deaths.
There are 34 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Anne Arundel County, with nine people in the ICU and 25 people in acute care as of Thursday.
As part of its 12 health metrics guiding how and when to reopen parts of the county, the health department now tracks coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, a departure from tracking daily cases in the community. The cases per 100,000 people includes COVID-19 cases in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes, that are comparable to other counties and states using the same metrics.
Health benchmarks released by Dr. Jinlene Chan, Maryland’s acting deputy health secretary, say jurisdictions should have the ability to hold at least some in-person instruction as long as guidance is followed on mask use and social distancing if their testing positivity rate is under 5% and their new case rate is less than 15 per 100,000 people. Jurisdictions with case rates between five and 15 are advised to return to some in-person instruction.
In Anne Arundel County, the health department wants to lower the case rate to five coronavirus cases per 100,000 when reopening schools. The county reported a seven-day average of 11.6 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday and plans to hold limited in-person instruction for three groups — students who attend Centers of Applied Technology, special education students at the specialty centers and English language learners.
“Between five and 15, there’s a wide range of case rates,” said Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman. The health department is working on adding specific provisions on the benchmarks released by the state, including guidelines for age and grade groupings and what a hybrid of online and in-person learning looks like.
The health department is also mapping out how to bring students back to school while managing coronaviruse cases, potential outbreaks and how to proceed if the case rate increases.
“Opening schools is not hard,” Kalyanaraman said. “Keeping them open is hard. We’ve seen schools around the country that were not prepared properly and they had to close down. That does not serve anybody.”
Across Maryland, at least 2,150,638 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 22,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.76%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.26%. The rate of positive cases has hovered around 4.20% to 4.30% over the past week.
Statewide, 369 people are currently hospitalized with 89 patients in the ICU and 280 patients in acute care. State officials said the ICU number was the lowest since March.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Thursday. This data uses the county’s numbers from Wednesday. They were not available late Thursday afternoon. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
Annapolis (21401): 731 (824)
Annapolis (21403): 814 (876)
Annapolis (21405): 9 (17)
Annapolis (21409): 197 (233)
Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (N/A)
Arnold (21012): 187 (276)
Brooklyn (21225): 191 (682)
BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
Churchton (20733): 22 (24)
Crofton (21114): 208 (280)
Crownsville (21032): 80 (122)
Curtis Bay (21226): 31 (89)
Davidsonville (21035): 51 (61)
Deale (20751): 24 (23)
Dunkirk (20754): 9 (66)
Edgewater (21037): 246 (331)
Fort Meade (20755): (49)
Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
Galesville (20765): 2 (N/A)
Gambrills (21054): 113 (177)
Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
Glen Burnie (21060): 514 (618)
Glen Burnie (21061): 920 (1011)
Hanover (21076): 286 (369)
Harmans (21077): 6 (N/A)
Harwood (20776): 27(27)
Jessup (20794): 31 (686)
Laurel (20724): 459 (493)
Linthicum Heights (21090): 107 (141)
Lothian (20711): 134 (137)
Millersville (21108): 187 (205)
Naval Academy (21402): (14)
North Beach (20714): 2 (37)
Odenton (21113): 403 (431)
Owings (20736): 0 (68)
Pasadena (21122): 667 (720)
Riva (21140): 18 (24)
Severn (21144): 490 (518)
Severna Park (21146): 258 (321)
Shady Side (20764): 33 (34)
Tracys Landing (20779): 9 (10)
West River (20778): 23 (23)