Sept. 11: Anne Arundel adds 45 coronavirus cases, but none in reopened private schools. Postivity test rate at 4.26%

Health benchmarks released by Dr. Jinlene Chan, Maryland’s acting deputy health secretary, say jurisdictions should have the ability to hold at least some in-person instruction as long as guidance is followed on mask use and social distancing if their testing positivity rate is under 5% and their new case rate is less than 15 per 100,000 people. Jurisdictions with case rates between five and 15 are advised to return to some in-person instruction.