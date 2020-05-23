May 23: Anne Arundel adds 75 more coronavirus cases, 1 death as hospitalizations continue to decline

Anne Arundel county added 75 coronavirus cases and reported one new death Saturday, Maryland Health Department data shows.
The county now has 3,282 confirmed cases and 142 deaths. The death reported Saturday was confirmed, but eight deaths reported Friday are still awaiting lab results.
Annapolis added five cases in its 21401 ZIP code and 10 cases in its Eastport ZIP code 21403. The areas now have 269 and 350 cases, respectively.
Pasadena’s 21224 ZIP code added four new cases Saturday and now has 208 total.
State hospitalizations dropped by nine since Friday; 1,320 ICU and acute beds remain in use. Anne Arundel County has seen a sustained 14-day decline in the number of acute care patients in the three hospitals that serve most county residents.
The number of negative test results totalled 186,832 as the state expands its testing capacity. Gov. Larry Hogan announced 17 drive-thru testing sites at CVS stores will open Friday with more opening at Walmarts and Rite-Aids.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County (as of Saturday). This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 269 (323)
- Annapolis (21403): 350 (358)
- Annapolis (21405): 4 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 46 (61)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 53 (126)
- Brooklyn (21225): 77 (244)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 12 (14)
- Crofton (21114): 62 (100)
- Crownsville (21032): 34 (58)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 12 (29)
- Davidsonville (21035): 8 (11)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (17)
- Edgewater (21037): 82 (110)
- Fort Meade (20755): (11)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 46 (97)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 178 (216)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 327 (368)
- Hanover (21076): 97 (120)
- Harmans (21077): 2 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 9 (N/A)
- Jessup (20794): 20 (197)
- Laurel (20724): 231 (252)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 36 (66)
- Lothian (20711): 47 (46)
- Millersville (21108): 62 (66)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (17)
- Odenton (21113): 104 (114)
- Owings (20736): 0 (28)
- Pasadena (21122): 208 (219)
- Riva (21140): 3 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 145 (155)
- Severna Park (21146): 58 (77)
- Shady Side (20764): 18 (19)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 2 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 8 (N/A)