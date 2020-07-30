Annapolis Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market can reopen; Anne Arundel adds 85 coronavirus cases, two deaths

Annapolis’ Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market is approved to reopen after being shut down for coronavirus health mandate violations on Friday, health officials said.
The business had received at least four warnings and was ultimately shut down after employees were discovered without masks. In order to be approved for reopening, the Department of Health required the business to submit a plan to address all violations.
The announcement of reopening came nearly a week later, as Anne Arundel County confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases and two deaths Thursday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 892 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths.
Numbers released Thursday morning show the county now has 6,684 confirmed cases and 208 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 87,177 confirmed cases and 3,357 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,186,132 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 25,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.57%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.36%.
Statewide, 585 people are currently hospitalized with 139 patients in the ICU and 446 patients in acute care.
After submitting a plan to address the violations, the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market received an inspection around 7 a.m. Thursday, said Aaron Beiler, who owns the market space and rents stalls to families who bring food and other products from Pennsylvania to sell each Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Because they are open only a few days a week, the closure last week meant they only lost one day of business. Still, Beiler said, Saturdays are typically a very busy day. Unable to sell anything, they donated meat and other products. The market employs about 80 employees who were not paid in full for the scheduled hours they lost, he said.
Beiler said the regulations have been difficult to adjust to, but he knows they are not optional.
“I know the time when they were trying to make us wear seat belts and I was like ‘what in the world are you guys trying to prove?‘” Beiler said. “Now I don’t go very far down the road anymore without putting my seat belt on. You get used to it. Hopefully we will get used to masks.”
County hiring temporary employees to assist with surge response
To address the surging cases, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman plans to bolster the local contact tracing team by hiring people left unemployed by pandemic closures.
Because of the higher levels of activity, new coronavirus cases are having more and more contacts, making contact tracing more complex, Pittman said. Combined with the additional enforcement work, he said the Department of Health is stretched thin.
The temporary hires will also support testing efforts and reduce pressure on call centers, Pittman said, and some county employees will be reassigned to these jobs.
“We at the health department are honestly just trying to keep up with everything that changes every week,” said Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “So we just have this short term crunch, where we need more bodies now while we’re hiring permanently, that’s on the enforcement side testing side testing support side phone bank side, just to name a few.
In total, the initiative will require roughly 10 new call takers, 10 enforcement inspectors and 18 people to support testing initiatives, said Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Health and Human Services Pam Jordan. The county’s Workforce Development Corporation is handling the recruitment for the temporary hires, who will be retained as long as the positions are needed.
This story will be updated.