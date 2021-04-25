April 25: Over 28.% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated

Arundel County has reached 42,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 574 deaths since March 2020, numbers released Sunday morning show. Another 14 county residents may have died from the virus, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 443,257 confirmed cases and 8,475 deaths.
Anne Arundel’s seven-day average rate of positive cases is 5.88%, higher than the state’s 4.76%. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people is about 19.51 for the county. The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
Statewide, 1,145 people are currently hospitalized with 278 patients in the ICU and 867 patients in acute care.
As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered 2,477,417 first doses of coronavirus vaccines and 1,621,253 second doses. There have also been 180,507 residents who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state is currently in Phase 3 of its vaccination plan.
The county is now vaccinating people in Phase 2C and 3. Phase 2C includes everyone 55 and older as well as essential workers and Phase 3 is everyone over the age of 16.
The Anne Arundel population is 28.675% Fully Vaccinated, according to Maryland Health Department. In the county, 229,719 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and 151,442 have got their second. Only 14,656 residents have the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To sign up for vaccination, go to aacounty.org/covidvax.
The county’s hospitalization rate and cases by ZIP code are not updated on Sundays.