March 21: Anne Arundel County adds 93 new coronavirus and no deaths

Anne Arundel County confirmed 93 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 1,007 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 37,722 confirmed cases and 544 deaths. Another 14 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 400,023 confirmed cases and 7,985 deaths.
Anne Arundel’s seven-day average rate of positive cases is 5.87%, higher than the state’s 4.4%. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people is about 18.67 for the county. The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
Statewide, 852 people are currently hospitalized with 204 patients in the ICU and 648 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel County is in Phase 1C that currently includes all residents age 65 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers. Vaccinations for Phase 1A and 1B groups, mainly health care workers and first responders are also continuing. Residents are receiving either the two-shot sequence of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson depending on availability.
As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered 1,404,685 first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 725,055-second doses to residents. The state is in Phase 1C.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
Latest Coronavirus
The county’s hospitalization rate and cases by ZIP code are not updated on Sundays.