March 17: Anne Arundel County adds 91 new COVID cases and one death

Anne Arundel County confirmed 91 new coronavirus cases and one new death Wednesday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 917 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county has reached 37,165 confirmed cases and 540 deaths. Another 14 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 395,633 confirmed cases and 7,915 deaths.
Anne Arundel’s seven-day average rate of positive cases is 4.83%, higher than the state’s 3.96%. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people is about 15.34 for the county. The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
Statewide, 805 people are currently hospitalized with 226 patients in the ICU and 579 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel remains in the Phase 1B vaccination stage, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers. Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, also continue.
As of Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered 1,267,326 first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 672,922-second doses to residents.
The state is in Phase 1C, which includes adults age 65-74; public health and safety workers not covered in Phase 1A; and essential workers in lab services, food/agriculture production, manufacturing, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery stores.
To schedule a test or learn more, go to aahealth.org/covid19-testing.
