March 7: Maryland has administered 1 million first doses of COVID vaccines; Anne Arundel adds 90 new coronavirus cases

Anne Arundel County confirmed 90 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 709 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 36,331 confirmed cases and 531 deaths. Another 14 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 387,319 confirmed cases and 7,773 deaths.
Anne Arundel’s seven-day average rate of positive cases is 4.81%, higher than the state’s 3.36%. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people is about 12.33 for the county. The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
Statewide, 818 people are currently hospitalized with 215 patients in the ICU and 603 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel remains in the Phase 1B vaccination stage, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers. Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, also continue.
The county health department is receiving about 3,400 doses a week, with some additional doses going to hospitals and pharmacies. The state’s mass vaccination center at Six Flag’s in Prince George’s County is vaccinating about 2,000 people a day.
As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered 1,009,499 first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 557,860 second doses to residents.
The state is in Phase 1C, which includes adults age 65-74; public health and safety workers not covered in Phase 1A; and essential workers in lab services, food/agriculture production, manufacturing, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery stores.
To schedule a test or learn more, go to aahealth.org/covid19-testing.
Latest Coronavirus
The county’s hospitalization rate and cases by ZIP code are not updated on Sundays.