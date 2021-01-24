Jan. 24: Anne Arundel County adds 203 coronavirus cases and confirms two more deaths

Anne Arundel County confirmed 203 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 2,145 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 31,599 confirmed cases and 429 deaths. Another 15 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 341,452 confirmed cases and 6,690 deaths.
Anne Arundel’s seven-day average positivity rate is 8.06%, higher than the state’s 7.21%. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people is about 36.52 for the county.
As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered nearly 319,007 first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 39,255 second doses to residents who are in the 1B group. This includes Maryland residents who are 75 years and older, Marylanders in assisted living, other congregate facilities; high-risk incarcerated individuals; continuity of government vaccinations, education, including K-12 teachers, support staff, and child care providers.
Statewide, 1,688 people are currently hospitalized with 392 patients in the ICU and 1,276 patients in acute care.
To schedule a test or learn more, go to aahealth.org/covid19-testing.
The county’s hospitalization rate and cases by ZIP code are not updated on Sundays.