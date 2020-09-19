Sept. 19: Anne Arundel adds 55 new coronavirus cases, one additional death. Positive test rate steady at 3.96%

Anne Arundel County added 55 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and recorded one additional death, state and county figures show,
Anne Arundel County is averaging a seven-day case rate of 9.1 cases per 100,000 people. Health department officials say any rate over five cases per 100,000 people is not manageable for their team of 55 contact tracers. Virus-positive people could fall through the cracks and unknowingly spread the COVID-19 virus throughout the community.
Numbers released Saturday morning show the county now has 9,559 confirmed cases and 232 deaths. Another 11 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 119,744 confirmed cases and 3,876 deaths.
Statewide, 324 people are currently hospitalized.
Across Maryland, at least 2,324,252 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 37,131 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.21%.
In Anne Arundel, 132,496 people have been tested. Its rate of positive cases is 3.96%.
Cases by ZIP
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Saturday,, according to the state, and the number of new cases over the previous 24 hours.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers include cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes. Anne Arundel County numbers, which do not include congregate numbers, are not available on weeknds.
Annapolis (21401): 842 + 4
Annapolis (21403): 887 + 2
Annapolis (21405): 18
Annapolis (21409): 247 + 1
Annapolis Junction (20701): N/A
Arnold (21012): 306 +5
Brooklyn Park (21225): 694
BWI Airport (21240): N/A
Churchton (20733): 26
Crofton (21114): 327 + 8
Crownsville (21032): 126 +1
Curtis Bay (21226): 91 + 2
Davidsonville (21035): 69 + 3
Deale (20751): 24 + 1
Dunkirk (20754): 74 + 2
Edgewater (21037): 345 + 2
Fort Meade (20755): 52
Friendship (20758): N/A
Galesville (20765): N/A
Gambrills (21054): 187
Gibson Island (21056): N/A
Glen Burnie (21060): 650 + 2
Glen Burnie (21061): 1,058 + 7
Hanover (21076): 386 + 3
Harmans (21077): N/A
Harwood (20776): 30
Jessup (20794): 700 + 3
Laurel (20724): 503 + 2
Linthicum Heights (21090): 151
Lothian (20711): 148
Millersville (21108): 219 +2
Naval Academy (21402): 14
North Beach (20714): 38
Odenton (21113): 460 + 1
Owings (20736): 76
Pasadena (21122): 773 + 7
Riva (21140): 25
Severn (21144): 547 + 4
Severna Park (21146): 349
Shady Side (20764): 36
Tracys Landing (20779): 10
West River (20778): 23