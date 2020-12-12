Dec. 12: Anne Arundel adds 319 new coronavirus cases as COVID-19 continues rapid spread

Anne Arundel County added 319 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 19,886. At least 297 residents have died, though another 13 residents are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 3,538 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, and at least 36 more residents died. The newly reported cases bring the pandemic total to 232,009 and the total number of deaths to 4,937. The statewide positivity rate is now 7.42%.
The newly reported data shows that at least 10 fewer people are hospitalized than on Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter that the 66,000 tests reported shatters previous records for single-day testing.
The increases come days before new restrictions take effect in Anne Arundel County, closing in-person dining and reducing capacity for many businesses until at least Jan. 13.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
Updated numbers from the county are not available on weekends.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,262 (1508)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,233 (1391)
- Annapolis (21405): 19 (26)
- Annapolis (21409): 483 (543)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (15)
- Arnold (21012): 502 (609)
- Brooklyn (21225): 407 (1341)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 46 (50)
- Crofton (21114): 579 (694)
- Crownsville (21032): 195 (274)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 87 (244)
- Davidsonville (21035): 153 (184)
- Deale (20751): 53 (57)
- Dunkirk (20754): 11 (142)
- Edgewater (21037): 477 (624)
- Fort Meade (20755): (149)
- Friendship (20758): 16 (19)
- Galesville (20765): 12 (16)
- Gambrills (21054): 293 (390)
- Gibson Island (21056): 5 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,291 (1487)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 2,008 (2273)
- Hanover (21076): 587 (800)
- Harmans (21077): 13 (12)
- Harwood (20776): 73(77)
- Jessup (20794): 105 (1061)
- Laurel (20724): 849 (921)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 318 (370)
- Lothian (20711): 216 (234)
- Millersville (21108): 496 (543)
- Naval Academy (21402): (84)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (84)
- Odenton (21113): 878 (964)
- Owings (20736): 0 (180)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,833 (2040)
- Riva (21140): 55 (66)
- Severn (21144): 1,116 (1224)
- Severna Park (21146): 653 (774)
- Shady Side (20764): 63 (72)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 16 (19)
- West River (20778): 40 (44)