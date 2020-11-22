Nov. 22: Anne Arundel County adds 177 coronavirus cases

Anne Arundel County confirmed 177 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 2,168 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 15,471 confirmed cases and 282 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 182,139 confirmed cases and 4,279 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 4,140,727 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 49,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 6.82%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 4.96%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 5.99%.
Statewide, 1,237 people are currently hospitalized with 268 patients in the ICU and 969 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel County does not offer a breakdown of cases by ZIP code over the weekend.
On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that the state is still concerned about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday potentially exacerbating the surge. He and other officials have urged residents to skip large family gatherings for quiet dinners at home.
“We are pretty worried about it,” he said. “Our contact tracing shows that family gatherings [are] the No. 1 transmission event and it is just because you feel so comfortable.”
He said he was encouraged by a AAA survey that found that nearly 90% of state residents planned on staying home for the holiday.
“I think that this is a good thing because we are in the worst part of this crisis,” the Republican said.
Statistics show the pandemic is continuing to disproportionately affect the state’s rural areas. Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties in Western Maryland, along with Somerset County on the Eastern Shore, have the highest rates of infection per 100,000 people in the state.
Allegany County, a rural county of 70,000 people that includes Frostburg State University, reported 139 new cases Sunday for a total of 2,421. The county now has a rate of 154.59 cases per 100,000 people, far and away the highest in the state.
Garrett County, the state’s westernmost jurisdiction with roughly 29,000 people, reported 26 new cases for a total of 496. The county has reported 346 cases in November and has a rate of 96.51 cases per 100,000 people as of Sunday.
Somerset County, a rural county of about 26,000 people in the Eastern Shore, reported 15 new cases for a total of 742.
Baltimore County, the state’s third-most populated county with about 827,000 people, reported 354 cases Sunday, the most in the state. The county has reported 26,967 cases since mid-March.
White residents, who represent about half of the state’s population, are continuing to make up a larger portion of the outbreak.
Statistics show that about 45.31% of the 31,194 cases reported since Nov. 1 with racial data available were from white residents, or 14,134 cases.
Back in April, Black and Hispanic/Latino residents were more disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Since Nov. 1, the two demographics represent about 47.32% of cases reported, or 14,763.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this story.