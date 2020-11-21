Nov. 20: Anne Arundel records 191 new coronavirus cases, 10th day above 150 daily

Coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel continue to spread rapidly with 191 new cases recorded Friday, with three more deaths attributed to the virus.
Numbers released Saturday by the Marland Department of Health show the 10th straight day with more than 150 new cases, with the high point so far coming on Thursday with 271 in 24 hours.
Statewide, Maryland health officials reported 2,885 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday, the state’s second-highest daily total during the pandemic. Officials said 16 more people have died since Friday in connection with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The newly reported cases bring the county total to 15,294 and the death toll to 283. An additional 12 county residents are believed to have died from the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, Friday’s numbers bring the state to at least 179,971 infections and 4,261 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state has reported 2,000 or more new cases in six of the past eight days — a number not seen before this period — and a thousand or more cases for 18 straight days
The state’s positivity rate fell slightly on Saturday to 7.13%, the state reported.
Sixty-one people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the two hospitals that treat most county residents. There were 17 people in intensive care.
The number of county hospitalizations has been above 50 since Nov. 8. The county is not reporting hospital capacity figures, but Covid Act Now, a nonprofit listed on the county Health Department, estimates there is an 81 percent chance of county hospitals being overloaded.
Statewide, the number of people hospitalized because of coronavirus rose slightly to 1,229, with 278 patients in intensive care, the state said.
Maryland residents were warned Thursday to seriously consider limiting travel through New Year’s Day. The state Department of Health on Thursday launched a webpage to answer frequently asked questions about holiday travel during the pandemic.
Anne Arundel County launched a social media toolkit to help keep people safe during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Recent County and CDC data warn that an increasing number of COVID-19 cases are being traced to family gatherings. Size doesn’t matter. Anytime people from different households get together, the risk of infection increases,” the toolkit warns.
The toolkit includes social media graphics, messaging, and print material to educate and county residents on safe and healthy decisions for Thanksgiving and raise awareness about county assistance programs available.
To obtain the toolkit, visit aacounty.org/coronavirus/holiday-toolkit.pdf