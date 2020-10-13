Oct. 13: Anne Arundel County adds 40 coronavirus cases and one death, as positive test rate hits 3.36%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases and one new death Tuesday, according to state health data. The county now has 10,915 confirmed cases and 246 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Maryland confirmed 482 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths, according to health data. Maryland now has 132,343 confirmed cases and 3,868 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,934,933 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 18,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 2.87%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 3.47%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.36%.
As of Monday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 11 new cases per 100,000 and the state average is 9.62.
Statewide, 402 people are currently hospitalized with 102 patients in the ICU and 300 patients in acute care.