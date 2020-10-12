Oct. 12: Anne Arundel County adds 88 coronavirus and one death as positive test rate dips to 3.37%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases and one new death Monday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 504 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 10,875 confirmed cases and 245 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 131,867 confirmed cases and 3,859 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,916,220 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 23,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 2.76%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.37%.
Statewide, 384 people are currently hospitalized with 93 patients in the ICU and 291 patients in acute care. Health data shows 16,107 people have ever been hospitalized with 7,738 released from isolation.
