Oct. 7: Anne Arundel adds 54 coronavirus cases and two deaths, nursing homes report 632 cases in the county

Anne Arundel County confirmed 54 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Wednesday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 460 new coronavirus cases and six deaths.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county now has 10,527 confirmed cases and 242 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 128,664 confirmed cases and 3,829 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,773,280 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 20,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 2.9%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.46%.
Statewide, 391 people are currently hospitalized with 93 patients in the ICU and 298 patients in acute care.
This week the state is reporting a total of 632 total coronavirus cases in nursing homes along with 75 total deaths. Staff at these facilities have had 221 confirmed cases and residents have 441 cases. The county is also reporting a total of four inmate deaths with 309 staff and 386 inmates infected with the coronavirus at correctional and detention facilities in the county.
The state provides this congregate living data with the caveat that facilities are removed from the list after 14 days with no new cases and no pending tests.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 803 (901)
- Annapolis (21403): 873 (920)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 267 (300)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 284 (359)
- Brooklyn (21225): 261 (756)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 26 (28)
- Crofton (21114): 317 (383)
- Crownsville (21032): 95 (141)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 42 (98)
- Davidsonville (21035): 70 (77)
- Deale (20751): 31 (31)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (83)
- Edgewater (21037): 286 (373)
- Fort Meade (20755): (58)
- Friendship (20758): 7 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 146 (205)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 625 (724)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,090 (1185)
- Hanover (21076): 327 (401)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 30 (30)
- Jessup (20794): 45 (737)
- Laurel (20724): 502 (531)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 135 (172)
- Lothian (20711): 157 (158)
- Millersville (21108): 223 (239)
- Naval Academy (21402): (19)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (42)
- Odenton (21113): 481 (503)
- Owings (20736): 0 (89)
- Pasadena (21122): 853 (900)
- Riva (21140): 29 (32)
- Severn (21144): 594 (620)
- Severna Park (21146): 338 (408)
- Shady Side (20764): 38 (40)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 26 (26)