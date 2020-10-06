Oct. 6: Anne Arundel County adds 44 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Anne Arundel County confirmed 44 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Tuesday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 413 new coronavirus cases and six deaths.
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county now has 10,473 confirmed cases and 240 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 128,204 confirmed cases and 3,823 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,752,546 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 17,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 2.95%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.45%.
Statewide, 360 people are currently hospitalized with 88 patients in the ICU and 272 patients in acute care..
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 799 (896)
- Annapolis (21403): 871 (916)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 262 (299)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 281 (358)
- Brooklyn (21225): 259 (753)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 25 (28)
- Crofton (21114): 317 (382)
- Crownsville (21032): 93 (140)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 42 (98)
- Davidsonville (21035): 70 (77)
- Deale (20751): 31 (31)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (82)
- Edgewater (21037): 285 (373)
- Fort Meade (20755): (58)
- Friendship (20758): 7 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 146 (205)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 619 (721)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,085 (1178)
- Hanover (21076): 326 (403)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 30 (30)
- Jessup (20794): 43 (737)
- Laurel (20724): 502 (530)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 132 (171)
- Lothian (20711): 155 (158)
- Millersville (21108): 222 (236)
- Naval Academy (21402): (19)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (42)
- Odenton (21113): 476 (501)
- Owings (20736): 0 (87)
- Pasadena (21122): 842 (888)
- Riva (21140): 29 (32)
- Severn (21144): 582 (616)
- Severna Park (21146): 334 (399)
- Shady Side (20764): 37 (40)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 26 (26)