Oct. 2: Anne Arundel County adds 78 new coronavirus cases, one death brings total fatalities to 240

Anne Arundel County added 78 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, pushing the local total number of infections to 10,264. One additional county resident died of the virus, bringing the confirmed death toll to 240, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
An additional 12 residents are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, MDH is reporting 712 new infections and one additional death, bringing the total number of infections to 126,222, and the total number of deaths to 3,806. The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 2.93%.
On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a host of new permissions following the first day since March that no Marylander was reported to die from the virus and low positivity rates in all 24 jurisdictions.
Indoor visiting is now allowed in nursing homes if the facility hasn’t had any new cases in 14 days and isn’t testing for a possible outbreak, Hogan said. If the local jurisdiction’s positivity rate rises above 10%, no visitors will be allowed. He also relaxed restrictions on child care facilities, allowing them to resume operation at pre-pandemic capacity.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 793 (881)
- Annapolis (21403): 869 (911)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 258 (290)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 279 (354)
- Brooklyn (21225): 249 (734)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 25 (27)
- Crofton (21114): 313 (376)
- Crownsville (21032): 92 (133)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 42 (94)
- Davidsonville (21035): 70 (76)
- Deale (20751): 31 (30)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (80)
- Edgewater (21037): 283 (365)
- Fort Meade (20755): (54)
- Friendship (20758): 7 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 146 (203)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 610 (703)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,069 (1150)
- Hanover (21076): 326 (400)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 30(30)
- Jessup (20794): 36 (721)
- Laurel (20724): 496 (520)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 129 (160)
- Lothian (20711): 155 (156)
- Millersville (21108): 221 (231)
- Naval Academy (21402): (18)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (40)
- Odenton (21113): 475 (495)
- Owings (20736): 0 (85)
- Pasadena (21122): 830 (864)
- Riva (21140): 27 (32)
- Severn (21144): 581 (600)
- Severna Park (21146): 329 (388)
- Shady Side (20764): 37 (39)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 26 (26)