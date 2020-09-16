Anne Arundel County is averaging 54 coronavirus cases a day, 96 new infections and one new death added Wednesday

Anne Arundel County is currently averaging 54 daily coronavirus cases confirmed with a test, adding another 96 new infections and another death Wednesday that pushes the county further away from its goal of five cases per 100,000.
The county is now tracking daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, a way to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the community. There were 12.5 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday. Officials are targeting five cases per 100,000 people — about 30 new cases a day — to reopen schools and other higher-risk locations and activities.
The newly reported cases bring total infections to 9,398 since the first case was confirmed in March. At least 230 people have died, and an additional 11 people are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is now 3.84%, down from 4.1% on Tuesday.
Five cases per 100,000 people is the highest number of new cases per day that the health department can realistically contact trace with their current number of contact tracers, said Krystle Coldiron, health department director of assessment and planning.
“Going over the five cases per 100,000 per day threshold will put us at risk of missing cases leading to out of control community spread and could cause the need to implement closures and other containment measures,” Coldiron said in a statement.
The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed 643 new cases of the virus across the state and six new deaths Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling positivity rate to 3.44%, down slightly from Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maryland has had 117,888 positive cases of the virus, and at least 3,712 deaths. The state has now processed 2,272,265 tests.
At least 347 people are currently hospitalized with the virus across Maryland, the agency reports, a decrease of 24 people since Tuesday.
There are currently 30 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at Anne Arundel Medical Center or Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. The rate of hospitalized patients has hovered at around 30 patients after a slight increase to around 50 patients in mid-July, a significant drop after an initial surge in April when 172 people were hospitalized.
In the past four weeks, Black residents made up 47% of people who died from the virus despite making up 17% of the population. Black residents represent 25% of new cases over the past four weeks. White residents account for 53% of deaths and 47% of new cases over the past four weeks and makeup 67% of the population.
Hispanic residents make up 10% of all new cases and but only 8% of the population. No Hispanic residents have died from COVID-19 in the past four weeks.
Younger residents largely drive new cases. People ages 20 to 29 make up 24% of new coronavirus cases over the past four weeks. More than half of all new cases are residents ages 10 to 40. Contact tracing is finding majority of cases linked to people working outside the home, spending time indoors shopping or participating in family gatherings.
This story will be updated.
