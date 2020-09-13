xml:space="preserve">
Sept. 13: Anne Arundel County adds 54 coronavirus cases as positive test rate declines to 4.04%

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 13, 2020 5:33 PM

Anne Arundel County confirmed 54 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 577 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths.

Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 9,119 confirmed cases and 229 deaths. Another 11 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 116,110 confirmed cases and 3,695 deaths.

Across Maryland, at least 2,207,458 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 23,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.68%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.04%.

Statewide, 351 people are currently hospitalized with 89 patients in the ICU and 262 patients in acute care.
ZIP codes

Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Sunday. This data uses the state’s data because the county does not update its numbers on Sunday.

ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state also accounts for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes.

Annapolis (21401): 830

Annapolis (21403): 882

Annapolis (21405): 18

Annapolis (21409): 239

Annapolis Junction (20701): N/A

Arnold (21012): 281

Brooklyn (21225): 688

BWI Airport (21240): N/A

Churchton (20733): 24

Crofton (21114): 295

Crownsville (21032): 123

Curtis Bay (21226): 89

Davidsonville (21035): 62

Deale (20751): 23

Dunkirk (20754): 67

Edgewater (21037): 334

Fort Meade (20755): 50

Friendship (20758): N/A

Galesville (20765): N/A

Gambrills (21054): 179

Gibson Island (21056): N/A

Glen Burnie (21060): 630

Glen Burnie (21061): 1,017

Hanover (21076): 370

Harmans (21077): N/A

Harwood (20776): 28

Jessup (20794): 688

Laurel (20724): 492

Linthicum Heights (21090): 142

Lothian (20711): 141

Millersville (21108): 211

Naval Academy (21402): 14

North Beach (20714): 37

Odenton (21113): 443

Owings (20736): 70

Pasadena (21122): 730

Riva (21140): 24

Severn (21144): 528

Severna Park (21146): 328

Shady Side (20764): 35

Tracys Landing (20779): 10

West River (20778): 23

