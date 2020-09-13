Sept. 13: Anne Arundel County adds 54 coronavirus cases as positive test rate declines to 4.04%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 54 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 577 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 9,119 confirmed cases and 229 deaths. Another 11 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 116,110 confirmed cases and 3,695 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,207,458 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 23,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.68%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.04%.
Statewide, 351 people are currently hospitalized with 89 patients in the ICU and 262 patients in acute care.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Sunday. This data uses the state’s data because the county does not update its numbers on Sunday.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state also accounts for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes.
Annapolis (21401): 830
Annapolis (21403): 882
Annapolis (21405): 18
Annapolis (21409): 239
Annapolis Junction (20701): N/A
Arnold (21012): 281
Brooklyn (21225): 688
BWI Airport (21240): N/A
Churchton (20733): 24
Crofton (21114): 295
Crownsville (21032): 123
Curtis Bay (21226): 89
Davidsonville (21035): 62
Deale (20751): 23
Dunkirk (20754): 67
Edgewater (21037): 334
Fort Meade (20755): 50
Friendship (20758): N/A
Galesville (20765): N/A
Gambrills (21054): 179
Gibson Island (21056): N/A
Glen Burnie (21060): 630
Glen Burnie (21061): 1,017
Hanover (21076): 370
Harmans (21077): N/A
Harwood (20776): 28
Jessup (20794): 688
Laurel (20724): 492
Linthicum Heights (21090): 142
Lothian (20711): 141
Millersville (21108): 211
Naval Academy (21402): 14
North Beach (20714): 37
Odenton (21113): 443
Owings (20736): 70
Pasadena (21122): 730
Riva (21140): 24
Severn (21144): 528
Severna Park (21146): 328
Shady Side (20764): 35
Tracys Landing (20779): 10
Latest Coronavirus
West River (20778): 23