Sept. 2: Anne Arundel County adds 69 coronavirus cases as positive test rate rises to 3.50%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 69 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Wednesday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 456 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county now has 8,469 confirmed cases and 227 deaths. Another 10 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 109,319 confirmed cases and 3,623 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,964,931 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 12,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.36%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.50%.
Statewide, 370 people are currently hospitalized with 113 patients in the ICU and 257 patients in acute care.
