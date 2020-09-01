Sept. 1: Anne Arundel County adds 49 coronavirus cases and one death as positive test drops to 3.39%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases and one death Tuesday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 614 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths.
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county now has 8,400 confirmed cases and 227 deaths. Another 10 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 108,863 confirmed cases and 3,617 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,952,501 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 13,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.39%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.29%.
Statewide, 385 people are currently hospitalized with 112 patients in the ICU and 273 patients in acute care.
ZIP Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 710 (793)
- Annapolis (21403): 795 (848)
- Annapolis (21405): 7 (15)
- Annapolis (21409): 180 (211)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 171 (248)
- Brooklyn (21225): 170 (654)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 20 (23)
- Crofton (21114): 186 (240)
- Crownsville (21032): 71 (115)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 31 (86)
- Davidsonville (21035): 47 (54)
- Deale (20751): 21 (21)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (60)
- Edgewater (21037): 237 (316)
- Fort Meade (20755): (43)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 2 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 106 (165)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 474 (567)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 866 (952)
- Hanover (21076): 270 (347)
- Harmans (21077): 6 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 25 (24)
- Jessup (20794): 31 (669)
- Laurel (20724): 440 (465)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 99 (131)
- Lothian (20711): 129 (132)
- Millersville (21108): 175 (180)
- Naval Academy (21402): (13)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (33)
- Odenton (21113): 372 (398)
- Owings (20736): 0 (64)
- Pasadena (21122): 604 (652)
- Riva (21140): 17 (20)
- Severn (21144): 460 (484)
- Severna Park (21146): 231 (290)
- Shady Side (20764): 33 (34)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 8 (8)
- West River (20778): 23 (22)