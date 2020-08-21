Aug. 21: Anne Arundel County adds 52 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Anne Arundel County added 52 new coronavirus cases Friday, as the rolling seven-day positivity rate rose slightly to 2.67%, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
At least 7,861 county residents have been infected and 220 people have died. An additional 10 people are believed to have died of the virus, but a lab test was never performed.
Across the state, nearly 103,000 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 3,536 people have died, including 670 new cases and five more deaths reported Friday.
An additional 29,386 tests were processed Friday, bringing the total number of tested conducted in Maryland to 1,722,957. The statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases has fallen to 3.08% — down from 3.29% on Thursday.
