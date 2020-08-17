Anne Arundel adds 52 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 2.31%; state fatalities at lowest point since March

Anne Arundel County confirmed 52 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Monday, according to state health data.
Maryland, meanwhile, confirmed 519 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths, the state’s lowest number of COVID deaths since March 28, according to a state spokesperson.
“Thanks to our early and aggressive actions and the continued vigilance of the people of Maryland, all of our key health metrics continue to steadily decline and we are doing much better than most of the rest of the country,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement. “I want to thank the people of our state for helping us keep Maryland safely open for business by practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding travel to hotspots.”
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 7,700 confirmed cases and 219 deaths. Another 10 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 100,715 confirmed cases and 3,504 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,645,642 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 25,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.27%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 2.31%.
Statewide, 435 people are currently hospitalized with 106 patients in the ICU and 329 patients in acute care. A 106 people in ICU beds is the lowest since March 29. Hospitalizations are down 26.5% since August 1, and ICU levels are down 32.5% since July 25.