Aug. 9: Anne Arundel County adds 66 coronavirus cases and three deaths as positive test rate hits 2.90%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 66 new coronavirus cases and three deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 922 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 7,361 confirmed cases and 213 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 95,503 confirmed cases and 3,448 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,438,739 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 40,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.75%.
Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 2.90%. This is the first the county has been under 3% according to state spokesperson.
Statewide, 525 people are currently hospitalized with 128 patients in the ICU and 397 patients in acute care.