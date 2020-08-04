Anne Arundel executive says Hogan’s order on private schools ‘bad decision.’ County adds 64 coronavirus cases, one death.

County Executive Steuart Pittman disagreed Tuesday with Gov. Larry Hogan’s recent order to strip county health officers’ authority on broadly closing private schools, calling it a “bad decision.”
“The governor said that he didn’t want politics to be involved in the school closure issue. Private schools and how they’re handled can easily become a political issue,” Pittman said during a news conference call on Zoom.
“I’m not saying that one side or the other is playing politics. I’m saying that I believe that private schools should be treated like other businesses.”
Many private schools in the county announced plans to reopen schools in a modified manner this fall.
The order blocks jurisdictions from prohibiting private schools from reopening. Hogan announced a modification to the state’s emergency order after disagreeing with a Montgomery County decision to stop private schools from reopening.
County health officials can still shut down individual schools if the facilities are considered unsafe.
Anne Arundel County confirmed 64 new coronavirus cases and one death Monday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 710 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths. Officials said during a news conference call that the county’s numbers have slightly trended in the right direction though the data is still being monitored closely.
Numbers released Monday morning show the county now has 7,071 confirmed cases and 209 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 91,854 confirmed cases and 3,396 deaths.
Anne Arundel has achieved its weekly goal of testing 2% of the county’s population for the last two weeks, Pittman said.
That is about 11,600 county residents a week. The county Health Department canceled testing at its locations Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Isaias.
The storm has lashed Anne Arundel County, particularly south county, as it moves up the east coast. Thousands have lost power, including Pittman, and roads have been closed throughout the county for flooding.
Other locations not affiliated with the county could still give tests, said Tonii Geddin, deputy health officer of public health.
Across Maryland, at least 1,310,419 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 16,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide 7-day average rate of positive cases to 4.44%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.90%.
Statewide, 547 people are currently hospitalized with 137 patients in the ICU and 410 patients in acute care. 12,888 people have ever been hospitalized in Maryland hospitals due to the virus.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Latest Coronavirus
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 622 (703)
- Annapolis (21403): 704 (764)
- Annapolis (21405): 6 (13)
- Annapolis (21409): 132 (165)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 140 (212)
- Brooklyn (21225): 143 (543)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 19 (21)
- Crofton (21114): 152 (209)
- Crownsville (21032): 64 (98)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 30 (65)
- Davidsonville (21035): 40 (46)
- Deale (20751): 19 (19)
- Dunkirk (20754): 2 (43)
- Edgewater (21037): 191 (269)
- Fort Meade (20755): (28)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 90 (146)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 394 (492)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 716 (805)
- Hanover (21076): 205 (267)
- Harmans (21077): 4 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 22 (21)
- Jessup (20794): 29 (634)
- Laurel (20724): 379 (396)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 75 (108)
- Lothian (20711): 109 (110)
- Millersville (21108): 133 (138)
- Naval Academy (21402): (9)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (28)
- Odenton (21113): 280 (303)
- Owings (20736): 0 (50)
- Pasadena (21122): 477 (518)
- Riva (21140): 13 (16)
- Severn (21144): 359 (379)
- Severna Park (21146): 167 (196)
- Shady Side (20764): 24 (26)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 7 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 18 (17)