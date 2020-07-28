July 28: Anne Arundel County adds 68 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 4.34%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data show. Maryland confirmed 648 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 6,537 confirmed cases and 206 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 85,524 confirmed cases and 3,327 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,144,696 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 23,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.54%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.34%. Health officials in Anne Arundel County have scaled back some reopenings to slow the spread of the virus.
Statewide, 544 people are currently hospitalized with 150 patients in the ICU and 394 patients in acute care.
