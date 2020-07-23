Anne Arundel County adds 82 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 4.23%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 82 new coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 664 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county now has 6,144 confirmed cases and 206 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Anne Arundel County officials have warned of a slight uptick in metrics, including the rate of spread, and requested the state mandate limited rollbacks of previous reopenings.
Gov. Larry Hogan declined to do so, telling local officials to make their own decisions for their areas.
Across Maryland, at least 1,016,222 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 16,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.56%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.23%.
Statewide, 528 people are currently hospitalized with 133 patients in the ICU and 395 patients in acute care.