Anne Arundel County announces new restrictions to mitigate coronavirus spread, Annapolis will adopt same measures

Anne Arundel County will impose new late-night restrictions on restaurants and bars, limit food-court style facilities to carry-out only and cap social gathering sizes in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the county, officials said Thursday. The changes take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
The county is also changing its approach to enforcement for businesses: The first violation of a health order will result in a $500 fine.
“Rates of infection are a direct function of our behavior,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Two weeks after the last reopenings, our rates surged to a level that could eventually require a devastating shutdown of economic and personal activity.
The City of Annapolis will remain in lockstep with Anne Arundel County, adopting Pittman’s directive, said city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson.
The announcement comes one day after Gov. Larry Hogan said coronavirus metrics did not warrant a statewide rollback of reopening restrictions. The coronavirus has sickened more than 80,000 people across the state and killed more than 3,000. In Anne Arundel County, more than 6,000 have been infected and at least 206 have died.
Under the new restrictions, bars, restaurants and other food-service establishments will be required to stop all indoor services at 10 p.m.
The order also establishes an indoor social gathering cap of 25 people, and an outdoor social gathering cap of 50 people. The order defines “social gatherings” as parties, cookouts, concerts or performances, parades, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, and other gatherings that are not associated with operating or patronizing a business.
Retail stores, offices, restaurants, fraternal social clubs, youth sports, casinos, gatherings for religious or spiritual purposes are not included in these limits.
The county is also changing its approach to enforcement with a renewed sense of urgency. Where the county government was previously approaching enforcement with education and a complaint-driven mindset. They will now be issuing $500 fines to businesses upon the first violation. They still have the power to suspend or shut down any business that is not complying with public health measures.
Pittman made these changes Thursday after consulting with Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman and the recovery advisory group, which consists of business leaders, elected officials and others.
“We’re all in this together,” Kalyanaraman said. “Each of us is responsible to do the right thing, which includes using a mask, distancing and hand washing. Today’s actions are necessary because not everybody is practicing these behaviors, and we are seeing increased cases and hospitalizations. Our goal is to open schools and following these new guidelines is a key part of making that happen in the fall.”
In a news release, county Recreation and Parks said due to positive COVID-19 tests, both the Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis and the North Arundel Aquatic Center in Glen Burnie will remain closed until further notice.
Anne Arundel County is not the only local jurisdiction to scale back reopenings.
On Wednesday, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said restricted indoor dining altogether for at least two weeks to address the rising metrics.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. also acted recently, requiring that all residents over the age of 2 wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces.
Health officers from both Baltimore City and Baltimore County signed onto a letter with Kalyanaraman to Secretary of Health Fran Phillips asking for state leadership on rollbacks to address rising coronavirus numbers across Maryland. Pittman hinted at the individual action Tuesday during a call with reporters.
Latest Coronavirus
This story will be updated.