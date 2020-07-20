July 20: Anne Arundel County has tested 10.5% of its population, adds 48 coronavirus cases

Anne Arundel County confirmed 48 new coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 554 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.
Numbers released Monday morning show the county now has 6,003 confirmed cases and 205 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 78,685 confirmed cases and 3,525 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 958,608 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 14,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.5%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.21%.
Anne Arundel has tested 10.5% of its population as promised by health officials. The 10% tested mark is cumulative from the pandemic’s first emergence in March, a measure Anne Arundel County officials say is stale when making health decisions in July.
County Executive Steuart Pittman announced an emergency town hall for 5:30 p.m. to discuss increases in coronavirus case numbers in the county. Pittman and the county health officer have raised the alarm regarding slight upticks in positivity rates and increased hospitalizations.
Statewide, 463 people are currently hospitalized with 136 patients in the ICU and 327 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Monday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 504 (578)
- Annapolis (21403): 629 (668)
- Annapolis (21405): 3 (10)
- Annapolis (21409): 93 (119)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 99 (170)
- Brooklyn (21225): 119 (446)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 16 (18)
- Crofton (21114): 115 (172)
- Crownsville (21032): 52 (81)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 22 (50)
- Davidsonville (21035): 31 (37)
- Deale (20751): 15 (13)
- Dunkirk (20754): 2 (37)
- Edgewater (21037): 160 (235)
- Fort Meade (20755): (17)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 73 (128)
- Gibson Island (21056): 2 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 338 (413)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 595 (665)
- Hanover (21076): 166 (214)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 22 (20)
- Jessup (20794): 28 (593)
- Laurel (20724): 349 (363)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 66 (91)
- Lothian (20711): 99 (95)
- Millersville (21108): 111 (111)
- Naval Academy (21402): (8)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (25)
- Odenton (21113): 213 (227)
- Owings (20736): 0 (44)
- Pasadena (21122): 342 (375)
- Riva (21140): 9 (10)
- Severn (21144): 285 (296)
- Severna Park (21146): 124 (147)
- Shady Side (20764): 21 (22)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 5 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 13 (11)